Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.