Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Auburn, NY
