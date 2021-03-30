Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.