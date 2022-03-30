Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance …
Auburn's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chanc…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will b…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Cool te…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. …
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.