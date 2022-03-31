Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Auburn, NY
