The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Auburn, NY
