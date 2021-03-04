 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

