Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.