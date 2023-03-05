Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. There is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Auburn, NY
