It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Auburn, NY
