It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn's evening forecast: Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Partly clou…
For the drive home in Auburn: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. …
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures ba…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. We'll see sunshin…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. 18 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 46% chan…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow showers. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It mi…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Occasional snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than…