Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.