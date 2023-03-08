It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.