It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter storm that's expected to bring up to 5 inches of snow to parts of the Cayuga County area will close out a month of local weather extremes.
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't leave the …
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees toda…