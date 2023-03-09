It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.