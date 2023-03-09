It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter storm that's expected to bring up to 5 inches of snow to parts of the Cayuga County area will close out a month of local weather extremes.
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees…
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Th…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't leave the …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees toda…