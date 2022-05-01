Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. …
This evening in Auburn: Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Cool, 40 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Perio…
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Thursday. It looks lik…
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 6…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degree…