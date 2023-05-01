Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected toda…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderst…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Su…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …