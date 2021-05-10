 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News