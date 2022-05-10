Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Auburn, NY
