Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

