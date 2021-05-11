Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The are…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Period…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds l…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance …
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. 53 degrees is to…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking…