The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low.…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's co…
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area …