The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Auburn, NY
