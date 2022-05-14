Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions…
The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorro…
Auburn's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…
This evening in Auburn: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like …