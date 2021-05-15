 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

