Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Auburn, NY
