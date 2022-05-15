Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Model…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49…
Auburn's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It …