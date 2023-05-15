The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 1:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.