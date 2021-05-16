Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.