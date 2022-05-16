Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.