Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.