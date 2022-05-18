Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Auburn, NY
