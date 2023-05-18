Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 11:00 PM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Toda…