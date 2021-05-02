 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.

