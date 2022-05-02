Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Auburn, NY
