Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected toda…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderst…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Su…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most…