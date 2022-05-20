Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Auburn, NY
