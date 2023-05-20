Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Auburn, NY
