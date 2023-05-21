Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.