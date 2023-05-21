Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2023 in Auburn, NY
