Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.