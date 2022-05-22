The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Auburn, NY
