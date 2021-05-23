 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News