Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.