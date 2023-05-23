Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.