Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2023 in Auburn, NY
