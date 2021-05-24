 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

