Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. C…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's …
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tod…
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. D…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of t…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!