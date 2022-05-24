Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.