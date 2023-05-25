Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Auburn, NY
