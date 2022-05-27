Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Auburn, NY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

