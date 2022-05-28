Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.