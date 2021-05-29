Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The state Department of Environmental Conservation and state Department of Health have issued an air quality advisory for much of upstate New …
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
For the drive home in Auburn: Mainly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It looks to …
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a very hot day…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degree…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain sho…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a ve…
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Tod…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 de…