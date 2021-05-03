Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.