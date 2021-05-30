Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The state Department of Environmental Conservation and state Department of Health have issued an air quality advisory for much of upstate New …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a very hot day…
For the drive home in Auburn: Mainly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It looks to …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a ve…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degree…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain sho…
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Tod…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 de…
For the drive home in Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. …