Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Auburn, NY

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

