Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.